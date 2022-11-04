Win Stuff
Delgado reacts to Ward 2 deadly shooting

Investigation into shooting continues
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hattiesburg leader is speaking out about a Wednesday night shooting that left two people dead and three others injured.

Ward Two Councilwoman Deborah Delgado says the incident, that happened in her ward, has left her angry and heartbroken and she wants the city to do something right now to stop the violence.

“You know, solving crimes means that you presuppose that crime is going to happen, but you’ve got to put something in place to prevent crime, which is what we’re not doing.,” Delgado said.

Two people, Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57, died in the shooting on West 5th Street.

Three other people were taken to the hospital.

“Unfortunately, that community has suffered far too many shootings,” Delgado said.

“I feel terrible when my constituents have to call me and tell me about these shootings and I feel worse when I have to find out from constituents that this kind of thing is happening.”

Hattiesburg police are investigating, but did not release any new details about the case Wednesday.

It’s still not known how the shooting started or how many suspects the police may be looking for.

Delgado says she wants the city to approach public safety in a whole different way.

“If we expect to protect citizens, we’ve got to do more than solving crimes,” Delgado said.

Delgado wants fewer guns on the streets and more programs for young people in high-crime areas.

