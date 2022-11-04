Crusaders win 3rd straight SSAC cross country title

From William Carey University Sports Information Department

OAKVILLE, Ala. (WDAM) (Results) - Sparked by Carson Barlow’s individual title, William Carey University captured its third consecutive Southern States Athletic Conference men’s cross country championship Friday morning.

Barlow, who was named SSAC Runner of the Year, covered the 8-kilometer course in 25 minutes, 45 seconds, to win his first conference crown.

Carey scored a meet-low 43 points, placing three runners among Friday’s top 10 finishers, and had five runners place among the top 16.

Seth Kramlich posted a time 26:34 to finish in fourth place, with Owen Jensen also finishing eighth in 27:12Z

Zachary Fielder ran a 28:07 to place 14th with Alex Beeler right behind in 16th in 28:14.

Rounding out the squad was Jauavney James, who placed 36th with a time of 30:13.

“Wow, what a tough race by the men (Friday),” Carey head coach Blake Hegstrom said. “I have to give credit to the University of Mobile for the way (its) men raced and pushed us.

“I thought that our guys showed a lot of heart down the stretch to secure the victory. Really proud of these guys and what we’ve gone through this year to get to this point.”

Fielder, Jensen and Kramlich joined Barlow in All-SSAC accolades and Hegstrom earned men’s cross country SSAC Coach of the Year honors.

Barlow, Kramlich and Alex Beeler were named to the Barnes & Noble College All-Academic Team.

Next up for WCU is a trip to Tallahassee, Fla., for the NAIA Cross Country Championship on Nov. 18.

