Caring for the caregiver of Alzheimer’s Disease

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, a brain disease that affects memory, thinking, and behavior.

The association states in Mississippi the disease is a growing public health crisis with 57,000 people 65 and older living with it.

Four years ago, husband and wife, Stanley and Jamie Jones told us they were fighting his Alzheimer’s diagnosis together.

“I’m very grateful for my wonderful partner here because she keeps me up,” Stanley said.

In 2018, Stanley was in a clinical trial at Hattiesburg Clinic’s Memory Center. Jaime said they both were doing all they could to fight for more time.

“I don’t always know if I am doing the right thing. I second guess myself a lot, but we’re just doing the best that we can,” Jamie said.

Now, four years later, the fight is over. Jamie said four months ago Stanley passed away from the disease.

“Sometimes I look back and during the process, it seemed like it was long, but now that I look back it was really short and I really miss him,” Jamie said.

That process was eight years of holding on to good times but watching him forget and become fearful. All the while, Jaime said as his caregiver she was on a roller coaster that never ended.

“You panic to research and figure out what you can do, and then you start having to think about things like care and financial situations. Then comes the frustration and then sometimes you get so frustrated, and then you have guilt because you got frustrated,” Jamie said.

Jamie said through the sadness she found help in Disentangle AD, a non-profit supporting Alzheimer’s care and the caregivers. Hattiesburg Neurologist, Dr. Ronald Schwartz founded Disentangle AD.

“The caregiver stress affects their own personal health and well-being,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz is also the Director of the Memory Center at Hattiesburg Clinic. He said Disentangle AD hosts a free caregiver conference every November to give Alzheimer’s caregivers a place to find resources, and it’s a fundraiser to give them help throughout the year.

“Short-lived, time-limited financial support to give them some relief. Over the years, most of that financial support has been used for things like respite care to have a paid caregiver come in for a few hours at a time and give that caregiver some relief,” Schwartz said.

Over the past six years, Schwartz said Disentangle AD gave out more than $50,000 in grant money. Schwartz said those dollars show a caregiver someone understands and is looking out for them.

Disentangle AD’s Caregiver Conference is Friday, November 4th from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church. It’s free but you are encouraged to register at www.disentangleAD.com

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.