Carey runner smashes SSAC record to lead Lady Crusaders to title

From William Carey University Sports Information Department

OAKVILLE, Ala. (WDAM) - Lina May and the William Carey University women’s cross country team had themselves quite a Friday morning.

May was named the Southern States Athletic Conference’s Runner of the Year and Newcomer of the Year after shattering records to capture an individual title and leading the Lady Crusaders to the SSAC women’s cross country championship.

With a time of 16 minutes, 48 seconds, May peeled 27 seconds off the SSAC’s 5-kilometer course mark set in 2010. Her time was a personal best and also set a school record.

May’s performance helped the Lady Crusaders bring back the school’s first women’s cross country title since 2018 with a low score of 30 points.

May was one of five Lady Crusaders to earn All-SSAC honors, joining teammates Blanca Conesa, Sarah Olamide, Olivia Pitts and Isabelle Wheeler.

Every Lady Crusaders finished among the top 17 runners at the meet, placing four in the top 10.

Of Carey’s six runners, five covered the course in less than 20 minutes.

Conesa came in third in 18:33 and Olamide crossed the line in fifth place at 18:53. Pitts finished ninth with a personal-best 19:43.

Wheeler snagged 12th place at 19:48 and Paige Anderson finished 17th in 20:13.

Conesa earned SSAC Freshman of the Year honors, while William Carey University’s Blake Hegstrom was named SSAC Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year.

“So proud of the ladies!,” Hegstrom exclaimed. “All year they came determined with what they wanted to do and have stayed focused, improving race to race,.

“Huge shout out to Lina May, running a gutsy performance while setting a new conference record and personal best for herself! Excited for this group!”

Isabel Rodriguez, Conesa, Wheeler, Anderson and May also were named to the Barnes & Noble College All-Academic Team.

Next up for WCU is a trip to Tallahassee, Fla., for the NAIA Cross Country Championship on Nov. 18.

