11/04 Ryan’s “Dense Fog” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Going to get pretty cloudy at times today, but we still won’t see rain into tomorrow. The moisture has continued to build ahead of tomorrow morning’s front though, so we woke up to some fairly thick fog in the area. Dense Fog Advisories were issued, though they have since ended. Expect another warm/hot day with above average highs in the low-to-mid 80s. That’ll make for perfect Friday night football weather, if not just a tad humid. It will be even more humid tomorrow, but the front will be moving in as well, so it isn’t likely fog will be as big an issue tomorrow as it arrives. It didn’t have an official risk designation yesterday, but I figured we’d see at least a level 1 risk, which was added today. That gives us ~2% of tornadoes, with gusting winds the most likely culprit if any. Thankfully by the time we head into the evening it’ll be clearing up, which will usher in a much more sunny week ahead.

