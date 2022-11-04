Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

11/04 Ryan’s “Dense Fog” Friday Morning Forecast

Even more fog today, with at least one more damp morning before things start to dry.
11/04 Ryan’s “Dense Fog” Friday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Going to get pretty cloudy at times today, but we still won’t see rain into tomorrow. The moisture has continued to build ahead of tomorrow morning’s front though, so we woke up to some fairly thick fog in the area. Dense Fog Advisories were issued, though they have since ended. Expect another warm/hot day with above average highs in the low-to-mid 80s. That’ll make for perfect Friday night football weather, if not just a tad humid. It will be even more humid tomorrow, but the front will be moving in as well, so it isn’t likely fog will be as big an issue tomorrow as it arrives. It didn’t have an official risk designation yesterday, but I figured we’d see at least a level 1 risk, which was added today. That gives us ~2% of tornadoes, with gusting winds the most likely culprit if any. Thankfully by the time we head into the evening it’ll be clearing up, which will usher in a much more sunny week ahead.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on West 5th Street just before 7 p.m.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
Ray Guy, Southern Miss
Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, USM legend Ray Guy passes away
The student was reportedly taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center after...
Jones College student hit in Thursday morning accident
Wayne Breakfield
Sumrall farmer rescued from soybean grain bin
Photo of drugs and cash allegedly seized.
Large number of drugs, cash seized in Marion Co.

Latest News

11/04 Ryan’s “Dense Fog” Friday Morning Forecast
11/04 Ryan’s “Dense Fog” Friday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 11/2
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 11/2
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 11/2
Clouds move in tomorrow in advance of Saturday’s rain
11/03 Ryan’s “Light, Patchy Fog” Thursday Morning Forecast
11/03 Ryan’s “Light, Patchy Fog” Thursday Morning Forecast