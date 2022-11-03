‘Warrior Within 5K’ to help raise funds for OGHS bands

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Get those running shoes ready!

Oak Grove bands are hosting the inaugural “Warrior Within 5K” and Fun Run on Nov. 12. The fun run will start at 8 a.m. and the 5k is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m, both at Oak Grove High School.

Throughout the 5K, members of the band will be playing to motivate the runners.

Proceeds from the race will go towards the bands and replacing equipment.

“We help fill the gap between what the school provides and what the band actually needs, “ said Jennifer Hughes, OGHS band booster club president. “We have a lot of expensive equipment, we have a lot of instruments, and instruments do need to be replaced over time.”

