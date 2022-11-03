USM offers campus facilities to MDHS, addresses ongoing investigation

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi announced Thursday that the school would make campus facilities available to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) for the next five years. The announcement also addressed the ongoing MDHS fraud investigation.

In 2017, with the approval of the MDHS, the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation signed a five-year agreement with the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) for its use of existing athletic facilities and future use of the then-to-be-constructed Wellness Center for proposed MCEC programming and services to benefit thousands of eligible individuals in south Mississippi.

Thursday’s statement from USM said the university and athletic foundation engaged in this agreement in good faith, following thorough due diligence by outside legal counsel and after multiple assurances from officials at the highest levels of MDHS.

“Unfortunately, that due diligence did not and could not uncover the alleged fraud by the MDHS grant fiduciaries that was reported nearly two years after the Athletic Foundation signed the agreement with MCEC,” reads the statement. “Although MCEC shared projections of planned programming with the University, its actual utilization of the facilities did not align with those projections.”

The statement went on to say that even though the USM facilities are state-owned, the university does not have the freedom to provide programs, services or other resources to another agency without specific legal guidance and authorization.

“The University remains deeply troubled by the current situation and is committed to seeking ways for campus facilities to be utilized for the benefit of Mississippi families and individuals in the spirit of the original agreement,” reads the statement. “Therefore, to the extent allowed by law, the university will make available to MDHS its campus facilities (including, but not limited to, the Wellness Center) for a five-year term to assist MDHS with its mission of serving the people of south Mississippi. It is hoped that the proposed partnership with MDHS will prove so successful that the relationship will extend well beyond the initial 5-year term.”

If MDHS accepts USM’s facility use offer, officials at USM said the agreement would allow the university to help MDHS work towards its mission to serve Mississippi families in need.

“If approved, there is the potential for this proposal to create exciting opportunities for collaborative pursuits between MDHS and existing university clinical and academic programs, with guidance and input from faculty across disciplines,” reads the statement. “The university community can offer great help to MDHS as it works to accomplish its mission of serving families with the greatest need, and the university looks forward to working with MDHS and others to develop a path forward – which may take time.”

The current proposal is dependent on MDHS’ response, and legal considerations beyond the USM’s control could change the content of USM’s initial offer. However, officials at USM said the university would follow the advice and direction of the appropriate authorities.

The statement also said Southern Miss would continue cooperating in the ongoing investigations and with public records requests.

“The university has, to date, provided hundreds of pages of public records to requestors seeking information on the topic of the Wellness Center and will continue to respond to proper requests as received, in accordance with Mississippi law,” reads the statement.

Information about how to submit a public records request may be found online at https://www.usm.edu/compliance-ethics/mississippi_public_records_act.php.

The statement ended by saying Southern Miss will not make any further statements on the investigations as they are ongoing.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.