Taylorsville man arrested on drug charges by JCSD deputies on STEP detail

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Taylorsville man on drug charges Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s department, 31-year-old Dexter Page was arrested and charged with trafficking methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Page was stopped at a safety checkpoint by deputies working overtime on a Special Traffic Enforcement Program detail. He was found to be in possession of 255 Ecstasy (MDMA) tablets and half a pound of marijuana, according to JCSD.

Page was incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility prior to being released Wednesday night on a bond set by Jones County Justice Court.

The overtime STEP Detail is funded by a grant from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.

