Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Taylorsville man arrested on drug charges by JCSD deputies on STEP detail

Dexter Page, 31, of Taylorsville.
Dexter Page, 31, of Taylorsville.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Taylorsville man on drug charges Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s department, 31-year-old Dexter Page was arrested and charged with trafficking methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Page was stopped at a safety checkpoint by deputies working overtime on a Special Traffic Enforcement Program detail. He was found to be in possession of 255 Ecstasy (MDMA) tablets and half a pound of marijuana, according to JCSD.

Page was incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility prior to being released Wednesday night on a bond set by Jones County Justice Court.

The overtime STEP Detail is funded by a grant from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on West 5th Street just before 7 p.m.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
Wayne Breakfield
Sumrall farmer rescued from soybean grain bin
The body of Robert L. Gray was found in a pond Wednesday morning.
Missing Clarke County man found dead
Eric Dante Jones, who was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, had an...
Jones Co. most wanted arrested by Pearl PD
Firefighters found a single wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames with the roof of the home...
Mobile home engulfed in flames Wednesday in Jones Co.

Latest News

.
USM offers campus facilities to MDHS, addresses ongoing investigation
Guy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, USM legend Ray Guy passes away
The Hattiesburg Convention Commission rolled out its latest exhibit at the Pocket Museum in...
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum hosts ‘I Spy’ exhibit for November
The Hattiesburg Convention Commission rolled out its latest exhibit at the Pocket Museum in...
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum hosts ‘I Spy’ exhibit for November