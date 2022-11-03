Win Stuff
Sunshine will continue tomorrow, but your Saturday is looking rainy.

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 11/2
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The weather will be nice this evening as temperatures cool down into the mid 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the low 80s.

A front will move through this weekend, giving us a chance of scattered showers and t-storms on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday is looking drier with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

