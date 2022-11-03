Some Pine Belt teams affected by MHSAA football expansion, reclassification

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new day dawned Thursday morning for the high school football teams playing under the banner of the Mississippi High School Activities Association.

For the first time in state history, MHSAA football teams have been divvied into seven groupings based on enrollment, adding another layer, 7A, to the current six.

The official reveal was made a foregone conclusion, with the MHSAA’s governing body voting 13-1 in April to move to seven classifications starting in the 2023-24 school year.

The reconfiguration and new regions created for next year will remain in place for a two-year period, through the 2024-25 school year.

The Pine Belt’s two most populous high schools, Oak Grove and Petal, moved up to Class 7A. The pair are part of the 24-school classification, which is eight schools less than the 32 high schools in the state’s largest current grouping.

Five of the schools currently residing in the state’s second-largest classification, Class 5A, will remain in the same circle called by another name, Class 6A.

Those schools included Hattiesburg, West Jones and Pearl River Central in a reconfigured Region 3-6A, as well as Picayune and George County high schools in Region 4-6A.

At this level, the reclassification will mean that Hattiesburg and West Jones will not face Laurel or Wayne County in region or postseason play.

Laurel and Wayne County, joined by a current Class 4A high school, Stone, will help form Region 4-5A.

South Jones will stay put in Region 3-5A,

Under the new order, each of the three largest classifications, 7A, 6A and 5A will have 24 teams, with 12 configured in the north and the other dozen in the south.

Class 4A, Class 3A and Class 2A will feature 40 schools; 20 in the north and 20 in the south.

Class 1A would then pick up the rest of the schools, 32, spread among eight regions.

The seventh classification was added to make classes competitively more even, with the 12th team closer in attendance to the largest school in the classification than in the past.

To look at the changes coming for Pine Belt teams - or not - see the table below:

MHSAA Reclassification (2023, 20234 football) 2021/2022 classifications 2023/2024 classifications Class 7A Oak Grove Region 4-6A Region 3-7A Petal Region 4-6A Region 3-7A Class 6A Hattiesburg Region 3-5A Region 3-6A Pearl River Central Region 4-5A Region 3-6A West Jones Region 3-5A Region 3-6A George County Region 4-5A Region 4-6A Picayune Region 4-5A Region 4-6A Class 5A South Jones Region 3-5A Region 3-5A Laurel Region 3-5A Region 4-5A Stone Region 8-4A Region 4-5A Wayne County Region 3-5A Region 4-5A Class 4A Mendenhall Region 5-4A Region 5-4A Northeast Jones Region 5-4A Region 5-4A Columbia Region 7-4A Region 7-4A Forrest County AHS Region 7-4A Region 7-4A Purvis Region 7-4A Region 7-4A Sumrall Region 7-4A Region 7-4A Greene County Region 8-4A Region 8-4A Poplarville Region 7-4A Region 8-4A Class 3A Jefferson Davis County Region 8-3A Region 6-3A Magee Region 6-3A Region 6-3A Seminary Region 8-3A Region 6-3A Perry Central Region 8-3A Region 8-3A West Marion Region 8-3A Region 8-3A Class 2A Bay Springs Region 4-1A Region 5-2A Raleigh Region 6-3A Region 6-2A Collins Region 8-2A Region 8-2A Heidelberg Region 8-2A Region 8-2A Mize Region 8-2A Region 8-2A North Forrest Region 8-2A Region 8-2A Richton Region 4-1A Region 8-2A Class 1A Mount Olive Region 4-1A Region 8-1A Stringer Region 8-2A Region 8-1A Taylorsville Region 4-1A Region 8-1A East Marion Region 7-2A Region 8-1A Lumberton Region 4-1A Region 8-1A Sacred Heart Independent Region 8-1A

