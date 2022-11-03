Salvation Army gives back to family in need

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - During tough economic times, thousands of people ask for help.

“It’s been a struggle,” said Pamela Randolph. “Being a believer and knowing that God is on my side has really kept me grounded.”

Randolph said she has been living in Hattiesburg since 1988. Like many around the country, she is raising the second generation of her family—her grandchildren.

Randolph said her daughter has an opioid addiction and is currently serving time in jail. She took her grandchildren in from the foster care system.

Addiction tears apart thousands of families per year. According to the American Addictions Center, estimates from the Child Welfare Information Gateway indicate that 12% of American children live with at least one parent who abuses alcohol or drugs or who has a substance use disorder.

Randolph said her daughter has bounced in and out of her children’s lives for years. Although it makes them sad, they keep pushing through.

“One thing about me is that I never give up,” said Randolph.

“I want to motivate people to never give up and to keep pushing,” said grandson Aidan Booker.

Booker is 12 years old and is a student at a local school. He loves playing football with his brothers and keeps a smile on his face.

The family said things are tough, especially during the holiday season.

Randolph is a single parent and only has the help of her son. When he isn’t around, it is difficult for her to take care of the sibling group.

As the holidays get closer, more people in the Pine Belt are in need of some extra help. That’s when groups like the Salvation Army step in to help.

Directors of the Hattiesburg Salvation Army, Victor and Amanda Estudiante, say that they are happy that they get to make a difference in the lives of many.

“At the Salvation Army, we try to be much more than a food bank because we care about the person, care about the family and care about the situation and not just the need,” said Victor. “They’re more than just a number to us.”

The Salvation Army also provides help when it comes to monthly bills, which is how you may be able to help.

“Rent utility expenses, that is something that a lot of people are in need right now,” said Victor. “They’re needing support, needing financial assistance, and our ability to give is only based on the community’s ability to support us.”

Randolph says that she is thankful for the help that she receives, especially around the holidays.

“I just want the people out there to know that Angel Tree is here for them,” said Randolph. “If you need help, don’t be ashamed to ask for it.”

If you would like to support those in need, you can drop off donations at your local Salvation Army or by clicking HERE.

