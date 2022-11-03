Reigning 3A champion Jefferson Davis embarks on new playoff run

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Jefferson Davis County lost several key players from its 2021 state championship squad, including Class 3A’s “Mr. Football” Malcolm Hartzog.

But the Jaguars brought back a group of players hungry to repeat as state champions.

Head coach Lance Mancuso’s been encouraged by his team’s growth throughout the season. Jeff Davis heads into Friday’s playoff opener vs. Franklin County winners of five straight.

“We get on to each other but that’s just brother love,” said senior linebacker Jamarion Poole. “If you see somebody doing wrong, it’s only right for you to get on to them so they can get back on track. Everybody has bad days but we help each other get back right to where we need to be.”

“This is really just a blue-collar football team,” Mancuso said. “There’s nothing really fancy about ‘em, they just know they have to go in there and play every down to the best of their ability. They have to play together. I believe these young men have gotten stronger through the season.”

