Police remind residents to ‘Park Smart’ when holiday shopping

The Hattiesburg Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars and put valuables in their trunks as the holiday shopping season grows near.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars and put valuables in their trunks as the holiday shopping season grows near.

HPD says they want you to “Park Smart” by locking your doors, removing gifts or electronics from plain view and taking your keys with you.

“It’s very common for somebody if they do get inside that vehicle and those keys are in there, there’s a very good chance that vehicle will be gone when you come back out,” said Ryan Moore, public information officer for the Hattiesburg Police Department.

“People are not hot-wiring vehicles like you see in the movies,” Moore added. “When we have a car stolen, 100% of the time, those keys are left in that vehicle.”

HPD reported a downward trend in auto burglaries during the second and third quarters of this year.

