Petal man arrested on grand larceny charge

Antonio Bolton, 45, of Petal.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from Petal has been arrested, and several stolen items have been recovered in Forrest County.

Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jared Hagan found a missing trailer and lawn mower stolen off J.B. Horne Road last month as well as a BBQ grill belonging to Hattiesburg Heritage Church.

The sheriff’s office said Antonio Bolton was arrested in connection to the case.

Bolton has been charged with grand larceny.

FCSO said all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court.

