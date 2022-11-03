HPD: Multiple people reported injured in Wednesday shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple people were injured during a reported shooting in Hattiesburg Wednesday night, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

HPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on West 5th Street just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered multiple people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Multiple individuals were transported from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

At this time, the investigation is still in its early stages.

HPD is reportedly being assisted by the Petal Police Department, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and the Hattiesburg Special Crime Unit.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

Additional details will be released when they become available.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.