Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

HPD: Multiple people reported injured in Wednesday shooting

-
-(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff and Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple people were injured during a reported shooting in Hattiesburg Wednesday night, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

HPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on West 5th Street just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered multiple people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Multiple individuals were transported from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

At this time, the investigation is still in its early stages.

HPD is reportedly being assisted by the Petal Police Department, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and the Hattiesburg Special Crime Unit.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

Additional details will be released when they become available.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Eric Dante Jones, who was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, had an...
Jones Co. most wanted arrested by Pearl PD
Eddie C. Person, 26, of Hattiesburg.
Man charged in Hub City volunteer coach murder investigation
12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter's office prosecuted Knight, 48, for two counts...
Former MDOC officer sentenced to 95 years for child sex crimes
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 27-year-old Chris Holmes on one count of aggravated...
One arrested after Hattiesburg Halloween assault

Latest News

The Hattiesburg Police Dept. is reminding residents to "Park Smart" during the upcoming holiday...
Police remind residents to ‘Park Smart’ when holiday shopping
Wayne Breakfield
Sumrall farmer rescued from soybean grain bin
FARMtastic fieldtrip Lamar County schools
Lamar Co. schools participate in FARMtastic agricultural field trip
Patrick Weather 11/2/22
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 11/2