Motorcycle reported stolen in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you seen this bike?

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle reported stolen from a home on Lyon Ranch Road on Wednesday, No. 2.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

