Motorcycle reported stolen in Jones Co.
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you seen this bike?
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle reported stolen from a home on Lyon Ranch Road on Wednesday, No. 2.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.