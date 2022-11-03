Win Stuff
Large number of drugs, cash seized in Marion Co.

Photo of drugs and cash allegedly seized.
Photo of drugs and cash allegedly seized.(Marion County Sheriff’s Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized a large number of drugs and cash after serving a search warrant Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the warrant was served at Arthur B Johnson Lane in the Lampton community.

Investigators found over 3 pounds of marijuana, 1 pound of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, 394 grams of Fentanyl, 3.1 grams of cocaine, Ecstasy pills, THC edibles, scales, bagging materials and $13,100 in cash.

Arrest warrants have also been issued on 35-year-old Devree Devonte Allen, of Columbia, for aggravated trafficking, possession with Intent to distribute and felony possession.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

