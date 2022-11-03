Large number of drugs, cash seized in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized a large number of drugs and cash after serving a search warrant Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the warrant was served at Arthur B Johnson Lane in the Lampton community.

Investigators found over 3 pounds of marijuana, 1 pound of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, 394 grams of Fentanyl, 3.1 grams of cocaine, Ecstasy pills, THC edibles, scales, bagging materials and $13,100 in cash.

Arrest warrants have also been issued on 35-year-old Devree Devonte Allen, of Columbia, for aggravated trafficking, possession with Intent to distribute and felony possession.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

