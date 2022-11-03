Jones College student hit in Thursday morning accident

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones College student was hit by a car Thursday morning, according to a statement by Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Dr. Finee Ruffin.

The student was reportedly taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center after being hit near the east entrance of campus. Initial reports indicate it was accidental.

The student’s condition is not known at this time.

No other injuries were reported in this incident.

This story will be updated if more informaiton is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.