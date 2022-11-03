Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones College student hit in Thursday morning accident

The student was reportedly taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center after...
The student was reportedly taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center after being hit near the east entrance of campus.(wdam)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones College student was hit by a car Thursday morning, according to a statement by Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Dr. Finee Ruffin.

The student was reportedly taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center after being hit near the east entrance of campus. Initial reports indicate it was accidental.

The student’s condition is not known at this time.

No other injuries were reported in this incident.

This story will be updated if more informaiton is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on West 5th Street just before 7 p.m.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
Wayne Breakfield
Sumrall farmer rescued from soybean grain bin
The body of Robert L. Gray was found in a pond Wednesday morning.
Missing Clarke County man found dead
Eric Dante Jones, who was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, had an...
Jones Co. most wanted arrested by Pearl PD
Firefighters found a single wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames with the roof of the home...
Mobile home engulfed in flames Wednesday in Jones Co.

Latest News

The Jones County Sheriff's Department used the FARO digital scanning device to digitally...
Jones Co. deputies use FARO device to investigate Wednesday’s fire
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department used FARO digital scanning technology as part of their...
Magnolia Road Fire, Jones County
.
USM offers campus facilities to MDHS, addresses ongoing investigation
Dexter Page, 31, of Taylorsville.
Taylorsville man arrested on drug charges by JCSD deputies on STEP detail