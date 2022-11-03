Win Stuff
Jones College opens MACCC playoffs at Northwest Mississippi

By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College and Northwest Mississippi always seem to meet up this time of year.

The Bobcats and Rangers play for the fourth time in three seasons on Saturday in the opening round of the MACCC playoffs.

No. 3 Northwest clinched the North Division with a perfect 9-0 run through the regular season. No. 7 Jones College suffered its first loss last week at Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“We didn’t wallow in it, the sun came up, said Jones College head coach Steve Buckley. “It’s the next day and next game up. Like I said, we’ve got to go on the road, we understand that, we’ve been there before. They’re a good football team. There’s a lot of similarities between the two teams. Coach [Benjy] Parker and his staff do a great job.”

“One loss doesn’t define us,” said Jones College sophomore offensive guard Quintin Fowler. “We’re all locked in this week. We all know what we still have ahead of us. We all know we still have a chance of getting the national title. We love being out here, we love being around each other. We’re just trying to play to keep practicing to be around each other. We love each other.”

Jones College (8-1) visits Northwest on Saturday at 2 p.m.

