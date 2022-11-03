Jones Co. deputies use FARO device to investigate Wednesday’s fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is using new 3D imaging technology to aid in the investigation of a suspicious fire that left a mobile home destroyed.

The fire occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 456 Magnolia Road. It caused significant structural damage and the loss of the owner’s pet cat.

According to the JCSD, the fire was suspicious in nature.

Jones County Fire Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter, Deputy Seth Bigler and Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks were at the mobile home on Thursday, morning to investigate the site. As part of the investigation, they used the JCSD’s FARO digital scanning device to digitally capture 360-degree images of the scene. Investigators also collected physical evidence from the scene.

The cause of the fire and related aspects remain under investigation.

