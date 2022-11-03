Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Introducing District 4 Libertarian Candidate, Alden Johnson

At his day job, he fights fires in Petal. In his free time, he is trying to earn a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - At his day job, he fights fires in Petal. In his free time, he is trying to earn a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

District Four Libertarian Candidate Alden Johnson of Petal will be running against Johnny Dupree and Mike Ezell to represent Mississippi in Washington, D.C.

“I didn’t feel represented by my current representation by either the Republican Party or the Democrat Party,” said Johnson. “So, I decided to put my money where my mouth was.”

Johnson feels that his take on certain topics helps separate him from the other candidates and helps provide a voice for an accounted-for group of people in Mississippi.

“A lot of Mississippians want fully adult-use cannabis for everybody,” said Johnson. “Some individuals call it recreational use. I’m the only candidate that is an advocate for cannabis, and my goal is to legalize cannabis at the federal level.”

If elected, Johnson also hopes to implement a 10% federal income tax.

“That would do two things,” said Johnson. “That would strong-arm the government and hold them responsible and keep them within a budget. The second thing is that would prevent any future tax increases.”

Over his campaign, Johnson says he has gained more support and hopes to be able to represent his state on a national level.

“I believe that you should have the right to live your life as you see fit, so long as you’re not infringing on another person’s rights to do the same,” said Johnson. “That sums up my campaign.”

Midterm elections are on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Eric Dante Jones, who was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, had an...
Jones Co. most wanted arrested by Pearl PD
HPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on West 5th Street just before 7 p.m.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
Eddie C. Person, 26, of Hattiesburg.
Man charged in Hub City volunteer coach murder investigation
12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter's office prosecuted Knight, 48, for two counts...
Former MDOC officer sentenced to 95 years for child sex crimes

Latest News

Scotty McRaney (left) and Mike Hollingsworth will face each other on Nov. 8 in the District One...
2 men running in Covington Co. School Board Dist. 1 race
The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor
Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms
Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss....
Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss. history