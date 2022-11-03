Introducing District 4 Libertarian Candidate, Alden Johnson

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - At his day job, he fights fires in Petal. In his free time, he is trying to earn a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

District Four Libertarian Candidate Alden Johnson of Petal will be running against Johnny Dupree and Mike Ezell to represent Mississippi in Washington, D.C.

“I didn’t feel represented by my current representation by either the Republican Party or the Democrat Party,” said Johnson. “So, I decided to put my money where my mouth was.”

Johnson feels that his take on certain topics helps separate him from the other candidates and helps provide a voice for an accounted-for group of people in Mississippi.

“A lot of Mississippians want fully adult-use cannabis for everybody,” said Johnson. “Some individuals call it recreational use. I’m the only candidate that is an advocate for cannabis, and my goal is to legalize cannabis at the federal level.”

If elected, Johnson also hopes to implement a 10% federal income tax.

“That would do two things,” said Johnson. “That would strong-arm the government and hold them responsible and keep them within a budget. The second thing is that would prevent any future tax increases.”

Over his campaign, Johnson says he has gained more support and hopes to be able to represent his state on a national level.

“I believe that you should have the right to live your life as you see fit, so long as you’re not infringing on another person’s rights to do the same,” said Johnson. “That sums up my campaign.”

Midterm elections are on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

