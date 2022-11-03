Win Stuff
Interim chief named permanent police chief in Mount Olive

Clifton Morgan had served as interim police chief in Mount Olive for the last six months.
Clifton Morgan had served as interim police chief in Mount Olive for the last six months.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Mount Olive officials have made a decision on the town’s new police chief.

The Board of Alderman approved Clifton Morgan to head the town’s police department.

Morgan had been serving as interim chief for the last six months and took over for former chief Joe Barnes, who left after a year in that position.

Morgan was also chief of the police department from 2016-2020.

Mayor Cliff Kelly says Morgan’s position is full-time.

There are also six part-time officers who work in the police department.

