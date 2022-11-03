Hattiesburg Pocket Museum hosts ‘I Spy’ exhibit for November

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Convention Commission rolled out its latest exhibit at the Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg.

The museum is inspired by a different theme every month.

This month’s theme is “I SPY,” and HCC Executive Director Rick Taylor said it’s a great way to keep families in the community involved.

“Some of our exhibits have a lot of small items, and ‘I Spy’ sort of became a way to engage with kids,” said Taylor. “So, when the Office of Collecting and Design called us, and we were able to look at what they do; we thought, ‘Boy, this has always been highly successful.’”

Taylor said the goal is to get visitors to return to the museum and drive traffic into the downtown area.

The “I Spy” display ends on November 30.

