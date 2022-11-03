Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Pocket Museum hosts ‘I Spy’ exhibit for November

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission rolled out its latest exhibit at the Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg.
By Tray Howard
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Convention Commission rolled out its latest exhibit at the Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg.

The museum is inspired by a different theme every month.

This month’s theme is “I SPY,” and HCC Executive Director Rick Taylor said it’s a great way to keep families in the community involved.

“Some of our exhibits have a lot of small items, and ‘I Spy’ sort of became a way to engage with kids,” said Taylor. “So, when the Office of Collecting and Design called us, and we were able to look at what they do; we thought, ‘Boy, this has always been highly successful.’”

Taylor said the goal is to get visitors to return to the museum and drive traffic into the downtown area.

The “I Spy” display ends on November 30.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on West 5th Street just before 7 p.m.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
Wayne Breakfield
Sumrall farmer rescued from soybean grain bin
The body of Robert L. Gray was found in a pond Wednesday morning.
Missing Clarke County man found dead
Eric Dante Jones, who was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, had an...
Jones Co. most wanted arrested by Pearl PD
People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River

Latest News

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission rolled out its latest exhibit at the Pocket Museum in...
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum hosts ‘I Spy’ exhibit for November
Clifton Morgan had served as interim police chief in Mount Olive for the last six months.
Interim chief named permanent police chief in Mount Olive
Inaugural 5K and Fun Run registration open until Nov. 10.
‘Warrior Within 5K’ to help raise funds for OGHS bands
Midterm elections are Nov. 8.
Introducing District 4 Libertarian Candidate, Alden Johnson