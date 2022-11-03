Dominic Quewon a dominant force for USM defense

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Miss defense has been disruptive this season.

Twenty-nine team sacks ranks fifth among all FBS teams. Dominic Quewon can take credit for 7.5 of those - which is tied for second in the nation.

The Iowa Western Community College transfer has found his sweet spot on the football field in year three at USM.

At outside linebacker, Quewon is able to fully utilize his athleticism and size and fly to the quarterback.

“It’s really fun because they’re allowing me to be versatile,” said Quewon, who leads the Golden Eagles with 8.5 tackles for loss. “They’re allowing me to come on the field, chase the quarterback down and I can also cover and make some tackles in space on the perimeter and stuff. It’s a great opportunity for me to showcase what I can do, especially at my size, and to showcase my speed on that edge. It’s been a long time coming, I’ve worked really hard to be put in the position I’m in and I just trust that my coaches can put me in the right position and my teammates can do their job so I can do my job and we can all execute.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.