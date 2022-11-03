Win Stuff
Clouds move in tomorrow in advance of Saturday’s rain

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 11/2
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The weather will be nice this evening as temperatures cool down into the mid 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Saturday is looking pretty rainy here in the Pine Belt. I’ve bumped up rain chances to 80% during the morning and afternoony

The good news is that as of now, we are NOT expecting anything bad & the rain should be out of here in time for the Laurel / Hattiesburg game Saturday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday is looking drier with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

Next week will start off mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

