Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m.(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing.

Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m.

Police say they think she is with someone unrelated to her, more than three years older and that she is in danger of harm or death.

She’s 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600, call 911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THELOST.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on West 5th Street just before 7 p.m.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
Wayne Breakfield
Sumrall farmer rescued from soybean grain bin
The body of Robert L. Gray was found in a pond Wednesday morning.
Missing Clarke County man found dead
Eric Dante Jones, who was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, had an...
Jones Co. most wanted arrested by Pearl PD
Firefighters found a single wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames with the roof of the home...
Mobile home engulfed in flames Wednesday in Jones Co.

Latest News

The Jones County Sheriff's Department used the FARO digital scanning device to digitally...
Jones Co. deputies use FARO device to investigate Wednesday’s fire
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Embattled actor Spacey to receive achievement award in Italy
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department used FARO digital scanning technology as part of their...
Magnolia Road Fire, Jones County
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russian prison
43 million Americans set to restart student loan payments in January