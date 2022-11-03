500 new holiday lanterns to debut at Hattiesburg Zoo’s 5th annual ‘Lights of the Wild’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While we just started the month of November, you can’t help but sense that holiday feeling in the air. What better way to ring in the holiday season than with the splendor of “Lights of the Wild” at the Hattiesburg Zoo?

The event will take place over 14 nights, from Dec. 2 - 23. This year, the zoo has added more than 500 new holiday-themed lanterns to its current collection of beautiful, exotic lights.

Lights of the Wild features dazzling displays of lanterns highlighting life-sized animals, larger-than-life plants and Holiday décor. Guests will also enjoy Story Time with Mrs. Claus in the Asbury Discovery Center, photos with Santa in the Africa Pavilion, animal encounters throughout the zoo and unlimited rides on the Northern Lights Express Train and Candy Cane Carousel throughout the evening.

Numerous holiday treat stations will be located throughout the zoo, including the Claus Family Chocolate Station, Camp Capybara’s Roasted Marshmallows, Wilfred’s Waffles, Peppermint’s Popcorn, Donner’s Dogs, Blitzen’s Bar at the Peppermint Patio and dinner fare at Ladha’s Cantina will be served throughout the evening.

It won’t matter what the temperatures are in south Mississippi because there will be snow every night of Lights of the Wild. The white flakes will fall at the Splash Pad and Mt. Everest (Bug Hub) for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

Lights of the Wild will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the following dates: Dec. 2– 4, 9 – 11 and 16 – 23.

Tickets for this event for Dec. 17- 23 will cost $18 per person. However, discounted ticket rates are available for Dec. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 at the cost of $14 per person. Children under the age of 2 are free. Annual Passes do not apply.

There will be a nightly ticket capacity limit, and ticket availability is not guaranteed at the gate.

Lights of the Wild is an outdoor, rain-or-shine event, and tickets are non-refundable.

If the Hattiesburg Zoo cancels any night due to dangerous weather conditions, officials will post a notification on the Hattiesburg Zoo’s Facebook and Instagram pages, and tickets for that night will be honored on alternate nights of the event.

You can follow the zoo via social media for ticketing updates and/or cancellations.

Tickets can be purchased at the Hattiesburg Zoo website by clicking HERE. When purchasing tickets, guests must choose a specific night to attend.

