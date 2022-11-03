Win Stuff
11/03 Ryan’s “Light, Patchy Fog” Thursday Morning Forecast

A little misty this morning, but the afternoon will be perfectly sunny.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

It’s not going to be a big issue, but in at least a few areas this morning, tomorrow morning, and Saturday morning you’ll likely see some light-to-patchy fog. It likely won’t cause any issues, and will only have a few locally dense areas at worst, but be aware you may run into some. Other than the light fog there isn’t much more to say about the next couple of days. Today will be compete sunny and warm with an above average high near 83. We’ll see that warming trend continue into the night gaining 4-6 degrees on this morning, lows now up to upper 50s/low 60s. Tomorrow afternoon will warm further as well, but not by much with a high near 84. Our last warming period will be Saturday morning when the low climbs to around 64 degrees, but that’s where it stops as our next front moves in. This will once again bring as a “more rainy than not” Saturday, but it doesn’t look like it’ll have as high a risk of severe weather. Right now there is no official designation, but I expect a level 1 “marginal” risk my show up by then. Afterwards, things don’t really cool down much, but we’ll see much more sun next week with above average highs.

