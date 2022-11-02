Today is National Stress Awareness Day; How do you celebrate?

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday, Nov. 2, is all about finding ways to cope with your stress.

Whether it’s stress from finances, personal relationships or work, there are many ways you can relieve your stress.

Studies show that fitness is the number one stress reliever. Benton Lewis is a personal trainer at Crunch Fitness. He says that working out not only helps him relieve stress, but also to set personal goals.

“The whole idea of working out and stress for me is picking out goals that I can work towards,” Lewis said. “These are mental goals, physical goals and life goals, and coming into the gym and having a structured plan and a structured schedule helps me alleviate a lot of that stress.”

For full-time students such as Dominic Barone, the gym becomes their happy place.

“Before I got into the gym, I didn’t realize how much I was hurting myself and my health as well. This is my happy place, so this is just a big coping mechanism for me.”

Whether you do yoga, meditate, go for a walk or use a stress ball, viewers are encouraged to take five minutes to practice your favorite stress reliever.

