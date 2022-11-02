Pretend Stanford student lived in dorms for 10 months

Win Stuff
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — A Stanford University official says a man pretended to be a student at the school and lived in several of its dormitories for at least 10 months.

School spokeswoman Dee Mostofi said in a statement Tuesday that the university’s Department of Public Safety cited the man for violating the law the first time he was found living in a dorm in December 2021, but that this didn’t deter him.

She says campus police later obtained multiple stay-away letters, a prerequisite to citing someone for trespass on campus, but weren’t able to locate him until last Thursday, when they gave him one and removed him from campus.

Mostofi didn’t provide any other information or answer questions emailed to her.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

