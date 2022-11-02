Player of the Week: Ty Jones a dawg for Bay Springs

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Picture a 6-foot-2, 225-pound Ty Jones headed toward you with a full head of steam.

That’s what teams have to deal with on a weekly basis around the Pine Belt.

“When he gets in the open he’s a home run hitter for us,” said Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady. “When he gets in the open he can take that thing to the house.”

After Jones’ 163-yard, three-touchdown performance in the Bulldogs’ win over Taylorsville, he’s accumulated 1,172 yards rushing and 20 scores through ten games.

“My offensive line on the football field, they ain’t playing no games,” Jones said. “They don’t play around. They just have one job and that’s block, get the holes open. And they get it open for me and if it weren’t for them I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now.”

“We teach him early in the game, lower your shoulder on people, hit people,” Brady said. “He had 19 carries the other night. As the game continues to go on, people get tired of tackling him.”

As bullish of a running back he is, Jones true calling is on the defensive end.

He leads Bay Springs with 12.5 tackles for loss.

“I always wanted to hit someone,” Jones said. “I ain’t never want to get hit, I always wanted to do the hitting. So, defense is my favorite thing on the field.”

Linebacker and defensive end is where Jones may likely end up when it’s time to enroll at Mississippi State, where he verbally committed last year.

“The love that they were showing me, I didn’t feel that love nowhere else,” Jones said. “So I’m just committed and I stuck with ‘em.”

“One semester at Mississippi State and he’s going to weigh 245,” Brady said. “That’s something I’ve discussed with Ty is where the road leads him and him not playing running back. What he’s always expressed to me is it doesn’t matter what position he plays, he just wants to play. They’re getting a great player, they’re getting a great kid, they’re getting a hard-nosed kid that I think is going to be very successful on the football field but also more importantly in life.”

But before Jones enjoys a long college career, he’d like to end his high school days with another state championship.

He and his teammates are reminded daily what the goal is.

“We got [2021 state championship banner] everywhere - on the fence up there, on the back,” Jones said. “Everywhere we go, we’re looking at it. We’re trying to repeat again.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.