Nov. Hattiesburg Pocket Museum exhibit has guests searching

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - I spy, with my little eye, something new ... like a new museum exhibit?

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum’s November exhibit is said to be the largest “I Spy” exhibit yet.

The content of the exhibit is on loan from The Office of Collecting and Design, a museum and library of diminutive, lost, forgotten and obsolete objects out of Las Vegas, Nev.

“We discovered this gem of a museum and library, and wanted to share its treasures with our visitors and guests,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which manages the Pocket Museum. “Throughout the next year, we will bring more traveling exhibits to our museum so that people can experience and see collections that they might not otherwise have the opportunity to visit.”

To help visitors find all of the hidden objects in the exhibit, the Pocket Museum provided the following rhyme:

A yellow clocktower and a boot that is pink,

A red painted flower and an eye that that can’t blink

A television that’s playing a show called “Get Smart”,

A gray key of escape and a red baby cart!

Find “O-63″ and a dude’s brown mustache,

A mouse cute as Milo and a “fifty” in cash!

A dark blue clothespin and a white loafer with socks,

A little red puppy and a block with an ox.

Spy “Ted’s” bottle cap and some stamps from down under,

Do you see an orange star and 9 turtles, we wonder??

The exhibit will be on display throughout the month of November.

