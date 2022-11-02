Win Stuff
Mobile home engulfed in flames Wednesday in Jones Co.

Firefighters found a single wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames with the roof of the home...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County mobile home was engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade, Powers and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 452 Magnolia Road Wednesday around 1:30 pm. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames with the roof of the home already compromised.  Firefighters immediately began a defensive fire attack.

Bumgardner said a resident was at home at the time of the fire but was able to escape.  The resident’s cat, however, was unable to escape the home.

The home sustained major damage. A Mazda CX-7 parked near the home at the time of the incident also sustained minor damage.

The fire is believed to be suspicious in nature. 

JCSO responded to the incident and will be investigating.  EMServ Ambulance Service and Dixie Electric Power Association also responded to the scene.

