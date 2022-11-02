Win Stuff
Miss. program offering free diabetes prevention lifestyle coaching for Medicare beneficiaries

(WCAX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As World Diabetes Day approaches, hosted this year on Monday, Nov. 14, Mississippi Lifestyle Care is introducing the Mississippi Diabetes Prevention Program.

This program will offer Medicare Part B participants the opportunity to engage in free lifestyle coaching to help prevent diabetes.

According to the organization, Mississippi is one of the first states to have a statewide lifestyle coach workforce to provide access to diabetes prevention care to help Medicare Part B beneficiaries with diet, exercise, healthy lifestyles and weight loss for a full year at no cost.

The organization said the workforce is being deployed to provide the program with the help of the Diabetes Coalition of Mississippi.

Prediabetes is a condition where individuals have higher than normal blood sugar which increases the risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes in the future. It is estimated that 814,000 Mississippians have prediabetes, and many do not know it.

For those that qualify as having prediabetes, a lifestyle coach will provide in-person support to help participants feel good, look better, live longer and reduce their chances of experiencing the onset of Type 2 diabetes.

Mississippi Lifestyle Care is focused on healthy lifestyle change to reduce the massive chronic disease burden on the state’s healthcare systems.

Those who are interested in participating can click HERE to find out if they are eligible for the program.

