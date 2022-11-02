Win Stuff
Lamar Co. schools participate in FARMtastic agricultural field trip

The Lamar County School District got to see firsthand the process of getting produce from the field to the fork during the FARMtastic field trip Wednesday.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Agriculture plays a big role in the state of Mississippi, generating more than $8 billion dollars every year and making it the number one industry in the state.

Second, third and fourth-grade students left their classrooms and headed to the Lamar County Multipurpose Center to learn about life on the farm.

Ross Overstreet, agriculture and natural resources agent for the county, says this field trip introduces students to relevant agriculture programming in the state.

“A lot of these kids don’t get exposed to agriculture, and I think making that imprint at an early age lets them be aware of where all their food and most of their fiber and things that they interact with on a daily basis they might not realize where it comes from, How its produced and where its produced.”

Kim Sanford, a teacher at Longleaf Elementary says students were able to go through five stations learning about areas including the barnyard, crops and forestry.

“The kids are enjoying it,” said Sanford. “It’s a lot of interactive things here for them to do, they’ve planted a baby lima seed, they’ve gotten to touch the animals and they have experienced some of the pine trees and how important the logging industry is right here in the Pine Belt.”

Sanford says showing the students these processes may spark the desire to work in agriculture in the future.

“A lot of their parents do work in the agriculture field, and, so getting to see how it all starts and where it all goes from the field all the way to the grocery store and the cereal that they eat and the lima beans they eat in the cafeteria at school,” said Sanford. “Seeing that all of these things do come from our state.”

According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, the state’s top three production categories are poultry and eggs, generating more than $2.65 billion a year, soybeans producing nearly $1.5 billion and forestry with $1.3 billion.

