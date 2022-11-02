HFD Asst. Chief Wade appointed as Moss Point’s new fire chief

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department’s assistant fire chief was appointed as the new fire chief for the Moss Point Fire Department during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

According to the City of Hattiesburg, HFD Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade was unanimously approved as the new fire chief by the Moss Point City Council.

Wade has served as the Hub City’s assistant fire chief since 2018.

At this time, the city says Mayor Toby Barker’s administration is working with HFD on what the next steps will be for filling the vacancy.

