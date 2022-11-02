EDA of Jones County hires 2 career coaches to serve public schools

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Economic Development Authority of Jones County has launched a new initiative designed to connect and prepare local public high school students with Jones County’s most in-demand career opportunities.

The Career Coach program is funded by a grant from the State of Mississippi’s new workforce department, AccelerateMS.

The EDA recently hired Jones County natives Collyn Leggett and Chataura Sanders as career coaches who have begun the process of speaking to classes, meeting with students, and working alongside the counselors, teachers, and administration of Laurel, Northeast Jones, South Jones, and West Jones high schools.

“Our local students have incredible potential to become the next generation of leaders in our workforce. I am excited to be a part of a program that increases their access to professional resources and personalized support to align them with career goals that provide a pathway to sustainable employment,” Said Collyn Leggett, career coach for West Jones and Northeast Jones High School.

“This job is so purposeful, something I have been praying for. There are so many opportunities for our students in this community and I am so excited to be able to assist them in making career decisions that will better their future. I look forward to working with our local businesses and colleges in creating these opportunities,” said Chataura Sanders, career coach for Laurel and South Jones High School.

The program will focus on having one-on-one conversations with students to discover their career interests and aptitudes then work toward connecting the students with hands-on opportunities in and around Jones County.

“We hope to connect students with internships, apprenticeships, shadowing opportunities, and any other work-based learning experience we can facilitate with our local industries,” said Shelley Jones, vice president of the EDA of Jones County. “Our hope for this program is to give our students exposure to the many opportunities in Jones County they may have otherwise overlooked.”

The EDA of Jones County is one of seven organizations in the state awarded a Career Coach grant from AccelerateMS.

“We are proud to be on the front end of this innovative program with a dual goal of improving our workforce and guiding our students toward success,” said Ross Tucker, president of the EDA of Jones County.

The EDA met with each school district before submitting this grant application to AccelerateMS. Both Jones County and Laurel School districts were excited to participate and helped with the grant submission by gathering student data and relevant information needed for the application.

“We are so excited to have this program in the Laurel School District,” said Superintendent Dr. Toy L. Watts. “Workforce Development is one of our areas identified for growth, and this initiative will help us get more of our students on a pathway to a career.”

“The Career Coach program is providing our students with an opportunity to investigate and connect with the careers available in our area,” said Tommy Parker, superintendent of education for the Jones County School District. “This program will be a huge asset for our students and the employers in our area. We are very thankful that the Economic Development Authority of Jones County and Shelley Jones, EDA vice president, took the initiative to obtain this grant from AccelerateMS.”

The mission of AccelerateMS is to serve the people and businesses of Mississippi by developing and deploying workforce strategies to connect individuals with transformative, high-paying careers. By leveraging resources and partnering with organizations that hold complementary missions, AccelerateMS effectuates positive change, creating sustained individual, community and statewide economic prosperity.

To learn more about AccelerateMS and its workforce resources, visit their website www.acceleratems.org.

For more information about the Jones County EDA and all associated programs, contact 601-649-3031 or visit www.jonescounty.com.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.