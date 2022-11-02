Diabetes Awareness Month: How it can affect your eyesight

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -It’s National Diabetes Awareness Month, and a local doctor is saying it can not only affect your blood sugar but also your eyesight.

Dr. Wade Tucker from the Southern Eye Center says diabetes is one of the leading causes of blindness in the nation. Tucker said this is why it is important to have a diabetic eye exam to check both the back of the eye and the lens.

“It mainly depends on the sugars. If the sugars are not well controlled, then those effects can be accelerated and can have lasting effects on the back of the eye and the retina,” said Tucker. “It can also cause changes to the lens itself which can give them immediate symptoms of having blurred vision. So usually that’s something that tips off the patients to know hey something is now right here.”

Tucker says diabetic or not, people should get an eye exam on a yearly basis.

