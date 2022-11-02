Win Stuff
2 men running in Covington Co. School Board Dist. 1 race

Two men are running for the School Board District One position in Covington County.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men are running for the School Board District One position in Covington County.

Scotty McRaney has been on the School Board since last April.

He was appointed after former board member Lynn Smith resigned, and he is a deputy state fire marshal.

“Instead of sitting back on the sidelines and complaining all the time, I said ‘hey, I’ve got an opportunity here to actually step up and actually help some of the issues that we have.’” McRaney said.

McRaney is facing Mike Hollingsworth, a project manager for Landry, Lewis and Germany Architects.

“I’m quality-minded,” said Hollingsworth. “I want to see quality schools, buildings and quality education, which is teachers.”

McRaney has two children in the school district.

Hollingsworth’s oldest child will start school in Covington County next year.

