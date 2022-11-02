Win Stuff
11/2 - Rex’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson gives a glimpse into the week's forecast.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Wednesday, everyone!

It is expected to become mostly sunny today, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Clear skies are in the forecast for tonight, with lows in the mid-50s.

On Thursday, look for sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s and lows again in the mid-50s.

Mostly sunny weather is expected on Friday, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday calls for a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

Dry weather is expected Sunday through Tuesday, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

