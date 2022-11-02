11/2 - Rex’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Wednesday, everyone!

It is expected to become mostly sunny today, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Clear skies are in the forecast for tonight, with lows in the mid-50s.

On Thursday, look for sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s and lows again in the mid-50s.

Mostly sunny weather is expected on Friday, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday calls for a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

Dry weather is expected Sunday through Tuesday, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

