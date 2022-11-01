Win Stuff
WCU School of Education breaks graduation record

William Carey University broke the graduation record for the School of Education in 2022 with 632 education students receiving diplomas.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -104 school districts in the state are facing a critical shortage of teachers according to the Mississippi Department of Education, and one local university is helping to fight against this problem.

William Carey University broke the graduation record for the School of Education in 2022 with 632 education students receiving diplomas- 197 at the undergraduate level and 435 at the graduate level.

Dr. Ben Burnett, university president, says achieving this record in the middle of a teacher shortage shows the dedication the faculty has in preparing students for the future.

“So, when students come to us at the undergraduate level or they come back for a second career education as an alternate route teacher or they come to us to become a school administrator through our graduate programs, they’re going to be in a class with somebody who has done it for a career,” said Burnett.

Skylah Smith, a WCU graduate assistant, says WCU prepared her in areas like classroom management and teacher terminology.

“Carey just prepared me so well even before I stepped into a classroom and throughout the administration worked closely with the school administration, and it really could not have been a better experience, and I feel fully prepared to step into a teaching role,” said Smith.

Dean of the School of Education Dr. Teresa Poole says the main goal is to have a positive impact on students in K-12 education.

“Sometimes I find myself talking to people at games or grocery stores because there are people out there who would like to teach and my job is to ensure if they have that calling people to teach is to inspire them, to support them, to motivate them,” said Poole. “So we are out recruiting every day to ensure every child has a qualified teacher as well as a qualified leader in their school.”

WCU’s summer commencement included three graduates who have already made an impact in the Petal School District: Joel Bowman, principal of Petal Middle School; Tyler Watkins, principal of Petal High School and Rob Knight, assistant superintendent of secondary schools in the district.

As of the fall term, 1,700 students were enrolled in the WCU School of Education, according to the university.

