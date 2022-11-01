Win Stuff
Teen calls 911 from McDonald’s freezer, hears mom on the other line

A teen called 911 after being forced into a freezer and heard her mom on the other line. (Source: WDSU, ORLEANS PARISH, MCDONALD'S, CNN)
By Aubry Killion
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) – A 16-year-old girl was working at a McDonald’s in New Orleans when she said an armed woman came into the restaurant and locked employees in the freezer.

When Tenia Hill called 911 from the freezer, a comforting voice was on the other line – her mother.

“Mama, please hurry up. She got a gun,” the teen told her mom in a desperate call for help.

Teri Clark, the teen’s mom, was supposed to be off work but had decided to stay late and help staff. She was able to keep her daughter calm and provide critical information to get police officers to the scene.

“Where it broke me down was when my child said, ‘We are in the freezer.’ I said, ‘In the freezer?’” Clark said. “While I was taking on the call, tears came down my face. I am still trying to do my job, and I did the job to the best of my ability.”

Clark went to the McDonald’s after the police arrived to make sure her daughter was OK.

In her 24 years working as an assistant operations manager, Clark said she had never gotten a call from a family member, but this experience has made her and her daughter closer.

“I was very worried because I didn’t want my mom to have to bury her youngest child,” Hill said. “I could have lost my life, but she saved my life. I was very happy.”

Copyright 2022 WDSU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

