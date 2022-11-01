Sunshine returns for your Wednesday

The weather will be cloudy this evening as temperatures cool down into the mid 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Expect more of the same on Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the low 80s.

A weak front will try to swing through this weekend. This could give us a few scattered showers on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday is looking drier with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

