One dead after Pearl River County wreck

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck in Pearl River County Sunday morning.

Troopers from Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43 around 11:30 a.m.

Highway Patrol said a 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle was headed south on Highway 43 when it collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2015 Ford Taurus, both traveling north.

The driver of the Jaguar, 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, received fatal injuries from the crash, which is under investigation by Highway Patrol.

