Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

One dead after Pearl River County wreck

Road crash
Road crash(mgn)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck in Pearl River County Sunday morning.

Troopers from Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43 around 11:30 a.m.

Highway Patrol said a 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle was headed south on Highway 43 when it collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2015 Ford Taurus, both traveling north.

The driver of the Jaguar, 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, received fatal injuries from the crash, which is under investigation by Highway Patrol.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 40-year-old Taylorsville man remains in Jones County Jail on $100,000 bond after leading law...
Taylorsville man arrested after high-speed chase
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Halloween 2022 trick-or-treat hours, events around the Pine Belt
Eric Dante Jones, who was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, had an...
Jones Co. most wanted arrested by Pearl PD
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Warren County

Latest News

6pm Headlines 10/31
6pm Headlines 10/31
WDAM 7 Report: 401K takes a hit
10pm Headlines 10/31
10pm Headlines 10/31
-
False deputy scam calls reported in Jones Co.
Latest Visit Mississippi campaign embraces the state’s haunted history