One arrested after Hattiesburg Halloween assault

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after officers responded to reports of shots fired on Halloween.

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 27-year-old Chris Holmes on one count of aggravated assault in connection to an incident on Mable Street that occurred around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

According to the HPD, witnesses reported that a bullet struck a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Officers later arrested and booked Holmes into the Forrest County Jail.

