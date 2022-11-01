Win Stuff
One arrested after Hattiesburg Halloween assault

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after officers responded to reports of shots fired on Halloween.

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 27-year-old Chris Holmes on one count of aggravated assault in connection to an incident on Mable Street that occurred around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

According to the HPD, witnesses reported that a bullet struck a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Officers later arrested and booked Holmes into the Forrest County Jail.

