North Lamar Water Assn. issues boil water notice

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several neighborhoods in the Oak Grove community are under a boil water notice by the North Lamar Water Association.

The affected areas include customers who live along Cameron Road, Summer Place Road and any adjacent roads, excluding Burnt Bridge Road and Old Highway 24.

Officials with North Lamar said that 225 customers are affected.

The boil water notice is in effect until further notice.

