New railroad bridge making progress in Petal River Park

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction is making progress on the railroad bridge near Petal River Park, across the Leaf River.

The work started in January on the 120-year-old bridge, and Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says the process is ahead of schedule.

He says construction on the bridge will not be on the whole section of the railway, because that part was replaced in the 80′s.

“This bridge is very old; it was time for them to replace it,” said Ducker. “Oddly enough though, it’s not going to take them a really long to change them.”

Ducker said the project was expected to take about 18 months to finish, but it is now projected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

