Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mississippi accepting design submissions for next official car tag

The submission process opened Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and proposed designs must be submitted...
The submission process opened Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the business day on November 30.(WECT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting design submissions for the state’s next official car tag.

The submission process opened Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the business day on November 30. All designs can be emailed to licenseplatedesign@dor.ms.gov.

“Mississippi is filled with talented artists and designers. We’re opening the submission process to take in inspiration from across Mississippi for our state’s next car tag,” Governor Reeves said. “I look forward to seeing the range of submissions from Mississippians and finding a great-looking new plate that represents our state whether you’re going to work or taking a trip cross-country.”

Here’s the requirements for design submissions:

  • Proposed designs must be submitted by end of business day on November 30, 2022.
  • Design must be emailed to licenseplatedesign@dor.ms.gov to be considered submitted.
  • Design must be submitted in Adobe Illustrator (Ai) format.
  • Design must be readable with a light-colored background design with dark-colored alphanumeric characteristics for plate numbering.
  • Design must be limited to a maximum of 3 colors.
  • Design cannot contain expressions that are considered obscene, slandering, insulting or vulgar.
  • Design cannot contain any copyright images.
  • Each submission is required to provide name, address, and phone number of designer.
  • The designer selected will not receive any compensation.
  • Participants must be Mississippi residents.
  • Designer of the winning design must execute a release of any rights to the design.
  • Changes to the design may be made to meet the required specifications and may contact interested parties for further information.
  • Plate size will be 6″ exact x 12″ exact as it is today.
  • All license plates will utilize an embossed (raised) alphanumeric character set which will be positioned as referenced immediately below:
All license plates will utilize an embossed (raised) alphanumeric character set which will be...
All license plates will utilize an embossed (raised) alphanumeric character set which will be positioned as referenced above.(Mississippi Governor's Office)
  • The upper region of the plate between the bolt holes is reserved for the jurisdictional name to be printed (Mississippi).
  • The lower region of the plate between the bolt holes is reserved for the county name. In this example, LAUDERDALE.
  • The lower right corner of the plate is reserved for the validation sticker.

The requirements for the submission and more information may be found here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Eric Dante Jones, who was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, had an...
Jones Co. most wanted arrested by Pearl PD
A 40-year-old Taylorsville man remains in Jones County Jail on $100,000 bond after leading law...
Taylorsville man arrested after high-speed chase
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Halloween 2022 trick-or-treat hours, events around the Pine Belt
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name

Latest News

Boil water advisory
North Lamar Water Assn. issues boil water notice
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 27-year-old Chris Holmes on one count of aggravated...
One arrested after Hattiesburg Halloween assault
6pm Headlines 10/31
6pm Headlines 10/31
WDAM 7 Report: 401K takes a hit