Man charged in murder investigation of Hub City volunteer coach

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on a capital murder indictment in connection to a 2020 homicide

According to HPD, 26-year-old Eddie Person, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on Saturday, Oct. 30, just after midnight, at a home on Timberton Drive, on an active indictment for capital murder through Forrest-Perry County District Attorney Lin Carter. He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Person was indicted in connection to the Jan. 3, 2020 murder of John Anthony “Jay” Tarvin, who was killed in his home on Presley Drive. Tarvin served as a volunteer coach for the City of Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation department.

In 2020, Person turned himself in on an active warrant for burglary of an occupied dwelling. The police said the burglary charge was connected to the homicide investigation.

At the time of his recent arrest, Person was also charged with two misdemeanors: Possession of a controlled substance and carrying a deadly weapon while concealed.

Person was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

The indictment was handled by District Attorney Lin Carter and his staff. It was made possible by the ongoing partnership with the Hattiesburg Police Department and the Twelfth Circuit Court District Attorney’s Office

Person is one of three suspects charged in the case. Eddie McNair, 44, was arrested on Sept. 21, 2020, and charged with obstruction of justice. Kode Deveyon Rashad McNair, 21, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Starkville on Sept. 30, 2020, on a warrant for accessory after the fact of capital murder.

