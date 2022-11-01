LPD still seeking suspect in double-homicide investigation

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department continues to search for Ronald Buckley, who is wanted in connection to the deaths of two people shot outside Loper’s Laundry last week.

Another person was injured, but no updates have been released.

Laure Police Chief Tommy Cox says Buckley is accused of killing 19-year-old Marry Ann Collins and 22-year-old Travion Barnett, both of the Laurel.

“We’re following up on every lead whether it be local or out of our area,” said Cox. “We’re working with some federal authorities to try to pinpoint Mr. Buckley’s location.”

Cox says family members and friends gathered to remember the two young lives.

“We’ve been in constant communication with the families,” said Cox. “Several of our officers attended a vigil yesterday around Loper’s Laundry in the area of where it happened.”

If anyone has information, the police are asking them to come forward.

“it’s just continuing,” said Cox. “it’s a daily thing, and hopefully very soon we’ll have some good news about it.”

Any persons with information about the criminal activity may contact LPD at 601-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

